Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Testing shows elk antler found in Minnesota lake dates back hundreds of years

    By Ty Filley Today at 7:10 a.m.
    1 / 2
    Gary Thompson of Tri-State Diving in Detroit Lakes, Minn., found a massive elk antler while diving in a nearby lake last year. Submitted photo2 / 2

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- An ancient elk antler found by a Detroit Lakes diver may predate Columbus' trip to America.

    Gary Thompson of Tri-State Diving in Detroit Lakes found a massive elk antler while diving in a nearby lake last year.

    Elk haven't lived in the area for more than a century, so Thompson wanted to carbon date his find.

    The results indicate there's a 70 percent chance it fell in the lake between 1440 and 1532.

    The results come from a carbon dating lab in Florida.

    Explore related topics:Newsminnesota
    Advertisement
    randomness