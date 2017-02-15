Testing shows elk antler found in Minnesota lake dates back hundreds of years
1 / 2
2 / 2
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- An ancient elk antler found by a Detroit Lakes diver may predate Columbus' trip to America.
Gary Thompson of Tri-State Diving in Detroit Lakes found a massive elk antler while diving in a nearby lake last year.
Elk haven't lived in the area for more than a century, so Thompson wanted to carbon date his find.
The results indicate there's a 70 percent chance it fell in the lake between 1440 and 1532.
The results come from a carbon dating lab in Florida.