Film, forum on plastic bags to be held in Duluth on Thursday
A film screening and discussion will take place Thursday night on the topic of a proposed ban on single-use plastic bags in Duluth.
A group called “Bag it Duluth” last month announced a campaign for a city ordinance that would ban thin plastic shopping bags and impose a minimum 5-cent fee on all paper bags distributed within the city.
Thursday’s event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Denfield High School lecture hall, 401 N. 44th Ave W.
The film “Bag It” will be shown, followed by a forum on “what can realistically be done in Duluth and the surrounding area to decrease the negative impact of plastics.”
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Duluth. Find more information at www.bagitduluth.org or www.lwvduluth.org.