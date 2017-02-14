Search
    Film, forum on plastic bags to be held in Duluth on Thursday

    By News Tribune Today at 11:05 p.m.

    A film screening and discussion will take place Thursday night on the topic of a proposed ban on single-use plastic bags in Duluth.

    A group called “Bag it Duluth” last month announced a campaign for a city ordinance that would ban thin plastic shopping bags and impose a minimum 5-cent fee on all paper bags distributed within the city.

    Thursday’s event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Denfield High School lecture hall, 401 N. 44th Ave W.

    The film “Bag It” will be shown, followed by a forum on “what can realistically be done in Duluth and the surrounding area to decrease the negative impact of plastics.”

    The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Duluth. Find more information at www.bagitduluth.org or www.lwvduluth.org.

