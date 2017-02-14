Duluth mayor to hold listening session on Wednesday night

Larson will join City Councilor Em Westerlund for the session from 5:30-7 p.m. at Grant Community Recreation Center, 901 E. 11th St.

The sessions, which started last year, are held in partnership with city councilors from neighborhoods across the city.

Each session is open to all city residents, and children are welcome to attend.

Following tonight’s session, the next one is scheduled to take place on March 15 at Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Ave. Larson will be joined by City Council President Joel Sipress.