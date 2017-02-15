Pressroom Podcast: Checking in with Daniel Fanning

We grill the father-to-be of three about his future political aspirations and see what passion projects he is still involved in around the Twin Ports.

What we are into this week: Netflix adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, MLB spring training, the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman, and Garth Brooks (still).

Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com, call our podcast line at 218-382-NEWS or follow us on Facebook.

Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.

Podcast RSS Feed

Find previous episodes of the podcast here