Pressroom Podcast: Checking in with Daniel Fanning
He was former Duluth Mayor Don Ness' right-hand man, then we went across the bridge to UW-Superior and now he is back in Duluth at Lake Superior College. This week on Pressroom Podcast we catch up with Daniel Fanning and see what he's up to these days.
We grill the father-to-be of three about his future political aspirations and see what passion projects he is still involved in around the Twin Ports.
What we are into this week: Netflix adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, MLB spring training, the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman, and Garth Brooks (still).
Tune in every week to hear Duluth News Tribune reporters Brady Slater, Christa Lawler and Tom Olsen talk about current Duluth and Northland happenings. You can email us at podcast@duluthnews.com, call our podcast line at 218-382-NEWS or follow us on Facebook.
Find the Pressroom Podcast in the iTunes store, or use the RSS feed below to subscribe and have the podcast delivered to your device every Wednesday.
Find previous episodes of the podcast here