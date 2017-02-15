Bygones for Feb. 15, 2017
News Tribune, Feb. 15, 1977
- The Duluth City Council yesterday rejected an ordinance banning truck traffic from using West First Street to access the Twin Ports Truck Center. Councilors voting against the ordinance said they favor more comprehensive rules regulating truck routes throughout the city.
News Tribune, Feb. 15, 1997
- State Sen. Tom Rukavina of Virginia yesterday introduced a bill in the Minnesota Legislature to split St. Louis County into two separate counties. The northern part would become Iron Range County and have its county seat in Buhl.
- The Duluth City Council has approved paying a $74,000 settlement to the Electric Fetus to settle a lawsuit filed in the wake of a drug raid two years ago. Duluth police seized suspected drug paraphernalia from the Electric Fetus and The Last Place on Earth.