One dead in fire in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood

"Fire crews deployed hose lines and immediately started a fire attack and search for anyone inside," the fire department reported in a news release. "... Firefighters with the aid of a thermal imaging camera found an unconscious person in the home and firefighters brought the person outside. ... He was given the best of life-saving efforts but he succumbed to the effects of the fire."

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The fire "traveled throughout the home causing very extensive fire and smoke damage," and fire crews were on the scene for almost four hours.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000. There were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It's the fourth fatal fire in the area this month; fires earlier this month in Normanna Township, Hermantown and north of Cloquet each claimed a life.