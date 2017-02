Lyndsay Smitke of Snazzy Cakes helps Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital patient Ella Smith, 10, decorate a cupcake during a craft party on Monday. Northwestern Mutual was also at the event, donating $4,000 and 24 “Bags of Love” gift bags to help support children who have cancer. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

