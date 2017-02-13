Duluth Fire Department shows off two new trucks

The engines cost $550,000 apiece and feature upgraded brakes for Duluth's hills. They also have new built-in storage spaces where firefighters can store their fire-soiled jackets, gloves and other items after finishing fighting a fire. The clothing often contains cancer-causing carcinogens; the space provides a way to sequester the items, so firefighters can minimize their exposure to the chemicals.

The fire department had been using a couple of fill-in rigs on loan while it waited for the new trucks. The original plan was for the new units to replace two trucks that were ready for retirement. But the trucks, both about 20 years old, had to be pulled out of service a little sooner than anticipated.