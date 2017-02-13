Public session on Isle Royale wolves to be held Tuesday

The session is set for 4 to 6 p.m. at Pier B Resort, 800 West Railroad St., with a presentation at 4:30.

A second session is set for Wednesday in Houghton, Mich.

The National Park Service is developing a plan to introduce new wolves to the island, where wolf numbers have dropped to just two or less due to severe inbreeding.

In addition to the open houses, the public is invited to submit written comments at parkplanning.nps.gov/isrowolves. Comments may also be submitted through March 15 to: Superintendent Phyllis Green, Isle Royale National Park, ISRO Wolves, 800 East Lakeshore Drive, Houghton, Mich., 49931-1896.