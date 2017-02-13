3 men charged in I-35 shooting in Duluth

Authorities allege that Spence fired a single shot from a moving car into another vehicle, striking a 19-year-old male, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A criminal complaint alleges that the shooting happened after Spence attempted to sell marijuana to another group of men and was "ripped off." Spence and several acquaintances gave chase to the second vehicle onto the freeway from Mesaba Avenue, firing into the second vehicle in retaliation for the robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

The suspect vehicle allegedly was driven by Joseph Lamerand, 22, who has been charged with felony aiding an offender. His brother, 21-year-old Nicholas Marvin Lamerand, also allegedly was in the vehicle and is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Lamerand brothers were both arraigned in State District Court in Duluth on Monday, with bail being set at $50,000 for Joseph and $30,000 for Nicholas. Spence has yet to appear in court.

Check back later for a full story.