Madeline Island Ferry will keep running all winter

The continuing warm and low-ice winter will keep the ferry operating as the only viable means to get from the Wisconsin mainland to Madeline Island in Lake Superior.

Usually by mid-January, the 250 residents and visitors can drive vehicles across safe ice. But this year's winter has offered little if any ice, and it was never safe enough to drive.

The ferry line posted on its Facebook page recently that they are "anticipating normal ferry operations will continue for the remainder of the winter. Please be aware that drifting and shoving ice or weather conditions may require temporary schedule reductions."

The lack of ice and year-round season is bad news for the ferry line, which has historically used their off-season to make repairs and maintenance on its boats. Residents also enjoyed the free-of-cost and go-when-you-want crossings on the ice.

But not this year.

In the fiercely cold winter of 2013-14, the ferry service was stopped by ice on Jan. 1. But in 2012 and again in 2016, the ferry operated all winter — the ice never got thick enough for vehicles to drive on. That also happened in 1998-99, Ross said. It had never happened in the 141 years before that.

U.S. and Canadian monitoring agencies on Monday show the Great Lakes about 13 percent ice-covered, far below normal, with only about 10 percent of Lake Superior covered by any ice at all. Last winter about 60 percent of the lakes were covered by ice at peak, about the long-term normal.

Strong winds in recent weeks also have helped reduce ice cover, breaking up any ice that had formed.

This winter was supposed to be dominated by a La Nina cooling of Pacific waters, which often means colder than normal in parts of the Midwest. But that hasn't happened at all in the Northland. So far this winter has been above normal each month — 14.1 degrees in November, 1.1 degrees warmer in December, 5.8 warmer degrees in January and 1.5 degrees warmer in February so far — with above normal temperatures forecasted for at least the next week.

The National Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70-80 percent chance of warmer than normal temperatures for the rest of February for the entire eastern half of the U.S., including the Northland.

A study released in 2012 found a 71 percent reduction in Great Lakes ice cover from 1973 to 2010, thanks to longer autumns, earlier springs and warmer winters. Annual Lake Superior ice cover declined 79 percent over that period.

A 2007 study by a Bayfield student and based on Madeline Island ferry records found 45 fewer days of ice cover on average than in 1857, the year Bayfield was founded and freeze records began. Ice cover has been declining at an average of one-third day each year. From 1982 to 2007, the decline reached one day less ice cover each year. If that pace continued, there would be, in an average winter, no solid winter ice between Bayfield and La Pointe after 2037.