Bygones for Feb. 14, 2017
News Tribune, Feb. 14, 1977
- State officials meet tomorrow to discuss whether to continue Minnesota's energy emergency and will probably recommend state employees return to a five-day work week Feb. 28. The energy emergency was declared Jan. 18 because of a fuel oil shortage.
News Tribune, Feb. 14, 1997
- Just weeks after the Duluth City Council approved a permit for the Women's Coalition to build a shelter for battered women in Lower Chester, there's talk of putting a new park next to it. Coalition members and neighbors met yesterday to discuss the idea.
- Three anglers stuck on a drifting ice floe on Lake Superior's North Shore yesterday were rescued within two hours of being stranded. An hour later, three other fishermen were discovered by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter adrift on the South Shore.