Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A temperature roller coaster
It's mild and sunny start to the week. An area of high pressure to the south is providing clear skies. Winds out of the southwest will usher warmer air northward as well, and we'll eventually hit the 40-degree mark. A weak disturbance will drop down from Canada Tuesday and bring clouds, scattered snow showers and cool Canadian air in its wake.
Temperatures will take a small tumble for the middle of the week and then climb back into the 40s a few days later.
FORECAST
Monday: A few PM clouds. High 40. Low 22.
Tuesday: AM flurries, PM sun. High 32. Low 10.
Wednesday: Few passing clouds. High 23. Low 8.
Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. High 33. Low 14.
Friday: Partly sunny. High 40. Low 20.
Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun; mild. High 42. Low 26.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild; High 44. Low 29.