Public help requested in search for missing man
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has requested public help in its search for a missing Fredenberg Township man.
Joel Costa, a 32-year-old member of the Minnesota National Guard, did not report for duty Saturday morning. He was last seen at Lady Vi's Club in Superior at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. He also was seen at Centerfold's Club, located across the street from Lady Vi's, at around 10:45 p.m. the same night.
Anyone who spoke to Costa at those clubs or saw him leaving is encouraged to call 911.
Costa was driving a 2010 dark gray four-door Honda Accord with a license plate that reads 768DGT. Anyone with knowledge of that vehicle's whereabouts also is encouraged to call 911.
Sgt. Brandon Silgjord said Costa reportedly had his bags packed for his weekend drill duty but never showed.
"We've found no evidence of foul play. That's certainly a possibility, but nothing is pointing us in that direction right now," Silgjord said. "It's a big mystery."