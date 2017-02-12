Public help requested in search for missing man

Anyone who spoke to Costa at those clubs or saw him leaving is encouraged to call 911.

Costa was driving a 2010 dark gray four-door Honda Accord with a license plate that reads 768DGT. Anyone with knowledge of that vehicle's whereabouts also is encouraged to call 911.

Sgt. Brandon Silgjord said Costa reportedly had his bags packed for his weekend drill duty but never showed.

"We've found no evidence of foul play. That's certainly a possibility, but nothing is pointing us in that direction right now," Silgjord said. "It's a big mystery."