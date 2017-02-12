Ask a Trooper: DWIs and commercial driver's licenses

A: The legal alcohol limit for driving impaired in Minnesota is 0.08 — but motorists can be arrested for DWI at lower levels. The consequences for driving while impaired will vary for each DWI offender.

A typical penalty for a first-time offender is the loss of a regular driver's license for a minimum of 30 days or possibly up to a year, and possible jail time. The costs of a DWI can be as high as $20,000 when factoring in court costs, legal fees and increased insurance premiums.

For those with a CDL, a first DWI conviction in any vehicle would result in a loss (disqualification) of the CDL for one year. A second DWI conviction would result in the loss of the CDL for life. After 10 years, if they can show rehabilitation, a person could possibly get their CDL back.

Minnesota's enhanced DWI enforcement and education efforts have been factors in the continued reduction of alcohol-related traffic deaths, but impaired driving remains a serious threat, contributing to 95 deaths in 2015. There were more than 25,000 motorists arrested for DWI in 2015, and one in seven Minnesota drivers has a DWI on their record.

If a person plans on consuming alcohol, they should plan for a sober ride. If you see an impaired person about to get into a vehicle, speak up and find that person a safe ride home. Also, report any dangerous driving conduct to law enforcement so we can attempt to get that vehicle stopped before anyone is injured or killed.

Sgt. Neil Dickenson is a regional public information officer with the Minnesota State Patrol. Send your questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota to trooper@duluthnews.com or Sgt. Neil Dickenson — Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NE or reach him at neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.