Polar Plunge returns to Duluth next Saturday

Last year organizers estimated more than 850 plungers raised $145,000 in Duluth, with the money raised helping more than 8,200 athletes. Registration is underway, and the plunge will take place at 2:30 p.m. along the Lakewalk behind the Canal Park Lodge in Canal Park.

Check-in is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the plunge site.

Early weather forecasts are calling for temperatures around 40 degrees on plunge day. In the past when warm temperatures called the ice into question, a dock was used for the plungers to take their leaps.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and can plunge solo or as a team. A $75 minimum pledge must be gathered to participate, and shoes are required.

Separate heated changing tents for men and women will be onsite.

The Polar Plunge is being held in conjunction with the Duluth Plunge 5K. It is not a timed race, but is described as a "fun run." There is a $35 registration fee, with race packet pick-up scheduled at Grandma's Sports Garden Friday from 5-7 p.m., and on Saturday from 8-9 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. behind the Canal Park Lodge on the Lakewalk.

Registration for both events can be completed online at plungemn.org.

The Polar Plunge began in St. Paul at Como Lake, and is now held in 22 locations around the state. It is organized by Minnesota law enforcement as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest fundraising group for the Special Olympics worldwide.

For more information, visit www.plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org.