Fire destroys garage in Buhl
A garage was a total loss in an early morning fire in Buhl on Friday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that the Buhl and Kinney fire departments responded to a fire in a detached garage at 222 Sharon St. A neighbor called 911 at 5:40 a.m. Friday after seeing a large amount of smoke coming from the garage, according to the sheriff's office.
The owners were home and the garage was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.