Standing Rock-inspired teach-in to be held at UMD
A daylong teach-in inspired by the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota will be held Monday at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
The event is called "Water is Life: Standing Rock and Beyond." Jim Rock, a Dakota scholar and program director of the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium, said it's being held in response to students looking for more information regarding the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protests of the Dakota Access pipeline.
"More than 300 indigenous tribes, as well as people from around the world, are concerned about pollution of the water in North Dakota. And threats to Mni Wichoni (water of life) are not just at Standing Rock," Rock said in a news release.
The event runs from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kirby Ballroom on the UMD campus. It is free and open to the public.
Topics to be covered include the history, culture, politics and science that are tied to the recent events at Standing Rock. Topics will be presented by UMD faculty as well as community leaders.
Various community organizations will have information booths set up, including Friends of the Boundary Waters, Fond du Lac Resource Management Division, 1854 Treaty Authority, Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Commission, UMD Office of Sustainability and Minnesota Public Interest Research Group.
In addition to the informational booths and lectures, there will be music and refreshments.