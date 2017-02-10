Standing Rock-inspired teach-in to be held at UMD

"More than 300 indigenous tribes, as well as people from around the world, are concerned about pollution of the water in North Dakota. And threats to Mni Wichoni (water of life) are not just at Standing Rock," Rock said in a news release.

The event runs from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kirby Ballroom on the UMD campus. It is free and open to the public.

Topics to be covered include the history, culture, politics and science that are tied to the recent events at Standing Rock. Topics will be presented by UMD faculty as well as community leaders.

Various community organizations will have information booths set up, including Friends of the Boundary Waters, Fond du Lac Resource Management Division, 1854 Treaty Authority, Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Commission, UMD Office of Sustainability and Minnesota Public Interest Research Group.

In addition to the informational booths and lectures, there will be music and refreshments.