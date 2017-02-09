For roommates and UMD students Brent Louis and Jared Vincent, it is the culmination of an idea born around a September bonfire.

"It's our last winter at UMD," said Vincent, a graduate student from Isanti, Minn. "Why not do something special?"

"The name is the nickname of our house," said Louis, a UMD senior from Apple Valley. "We usually end up with about three guys and one girl roommate. Sort of a play on words."

Louis first fell in love with the game as a freshman.

"Freshman year, a buddy on my floor said 'Hey, do you want to be on our curling team?' " Louis said. "I said, 'Absolutely!' "

Having first been exposed to curling by watching the Olympics, Louis eventually spent a couple years as the UMD intramural curling club supervisor, where his love for the game grew.

"I figured, why not bring it home?" Louis said.

Vincent said he first really got into the game a year or so ago, even though he was a fan of the Olympic teams.

"I have always been a fan of backyard parlor games," he said. "This is like a winter bag toss."

Curling originated in Scotland, with the first written reference dating to 1540, according to the World Curling Federation. Today it is closely associated with Canada and also has a strong, longtime following in the Northland — home to several Olympians.

The game consists of two teams of four players who slide their stones down the sheet of ice to get closest to the target, or house.

At Pour Girl Lanes, the curling sheet is made of white tarps under the ice with the blue and red targets painted on. Vincent estimated the sheet to be about one-third the size of a regulation sheet, which is approximately 150 feet long.

The construction of Pour Girl at the home along Woodland Avenue involved the snow in the yard, plus some from the plow piles around the neighborhood, being leveled and watered down with a hose from the basement. Repeating this process many times — water bills indicated more than 5,000 gallons were used — the sheet eventually took shape.

Official curling rules call for eight stones, or rocks, per team, and they are traditionally made of smooth granite sourced from one of two places: a quarry in Wales or an island off the coast of Scotland. They also can be quite expensive, with the high end near $7,500 for a set of 16 stones.

Vincent said they saved on the cost by making their stones out of stainless steel mixing bowls filled with concrete, and constructed handles out of PVC. They also have only four stones per team.

For brooms, which are used to clear and alter the ice in the stones' path across the sheet, they use a standard household broom.

Vincent said construction of the sheet took about three weeks to a month of coordinated effort.

"It was finished the first week in January," Vincent said. "Then it all melted."

Having gotten the sheet of ice back into playable condition a week ago, mostly friends and neighbors have stopped by to "throw a few stones."

Recognizing that the weather will determine the life of the sheet, Louis said he hopes the ice will last through March.

"Mother Nature will dictate it," he said. "At the end of February we would like to put together a bonspiel, get some tournaments going."

Christmas lights are strung around the sheet for night games at Pour Girl Lanes, and cars can be moved from the drive to allow for a viewing area and grilling.

The games are mostly casual, although they do ask that anyone playing on the ice sign a waiver.

"We're having fun," Vincent explained. "It is ice, though — you can get hurt."

Louis noted that the sport is accessible to all ages and abilities — but he's hoping for some Olympic-caliber competition. John Shuster, who was a member of the U.S. Olympic curling teams in 2006, 2010, and 2014, lives in the area and was sent an invite.

"I sent the challenge over last night," Louis said Wednesday, laughing. "If he shows up I want him to put his titles on the line. It's pretty serious."

Louis said Thursday that he had not heard back from Shuster, yet.

"He does have nationals this weekend so I hope he has been resting up for that," Louis said. "I did send an email, and plan on going down to the (Duluth) Curling Club Monday to run my mouth."

While Louis and Vincent are hoping for some serious competition, tradition and fun come first.

"One rule we have, that is traditional but not in the Olympics, is the stacking of the brooms," Louis said. "This calls for any disagreements to be settled over a pint or shot of whiskey — hash things out — and go back into gameplay."

"You just can't have drinks on the ice," Vincent added.

So far no strangers have shown up for a game, but Vincent said they won't be strangers for long if they do.

"We're Minnesotans." Louis said. "Come on over."

For more information

If you are interested in trying the game out, contact Brent Louis at (952) 239-5530, or at superiorguides143@gmail.com.