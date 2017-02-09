Lake Superior Zoo receives dental care grant

The Duluth zoo has received a $9,500 grant and equipment from the Foundation for Veterinary Dentistry's Make Me Smile Program. The donations replace dental care equipment lost in the flood of 2012, as well as provide a digital X-ray machine, which is new to the zoo.

The Make Me Smile Program offers money and equipment to ensure quality dental care for animal shelters and zoos. Started in 2013 in collaboration with Dentalaire Products International, the program received additional funding from Petco this year, allowing for the grant to the zoo.

"These donations will allow us to provide care for the entire group of animals at the zoo," Dr. Louise Beyea, the zoo veterinarian, said in a news release.

Dr. Michael Overend of the Lake County Veterinary Clinic in Two Harbors and Grand Marais, who serves on the Foundation for Veterinary Dentistry's board of directors, assisted the zoo in obtaining the grant.

"The foundation is thrilled to be able to provide this donation to the zoo," he said in a news release. "The zoo's mission is to connect people in our region to nature and conservation through up-close animal experiences. This donation helps ensure the health and well-being of the animals so the zoo can deliver on its mission."

Overend and Beyea were both on hand Thursday to demonstrate the equipment with exams given to the zoo's large-spotted genet, Jenner. Genets are cat-like nocturnal carnivores indigenous to Africa.

The Lake Superior Zoo is open year-round. For more information, visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.