Man killed in I-35 on-ramp crash in Cloquet
A 69-year-old Apple Valley, Minn., man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cloquet.
John Frederick Schultz was traveling south on Minnesota Highway 33, attempting to exit onto Interstate 35 when he lost control and ran off the road, down an embankment into a grove of trees, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a news release.
The crash occurred close to 10 a.m. Road conditions were snowy and icy, the news release said.
Schultz was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
With the truck was lodged in a grove of trees, authorities had to call for chainsaws to reach the driver. The Cloquet Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Cloquet Area Fire District ambulance also responded to the scene.