Man killed in I-35 on-ramp crash in Cloquet

The crash occurred close to 10 a.m. Road conditions were snowy and icy, the news release said.

Schultz was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

With the truck was lodged in a grove of trees, authorities had to call for chainsaws to reach the driver. The Cloquet Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Cloquet Area Fire District ambulance also responded to the scene.