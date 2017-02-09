Fire destroys Superior home

While the main body of the fire was quickly extinguished, the news release said, the fire extended into void spaces of the attic and was nearly impossible to locate or extinguish despite many attempts. Once the fire compromised the roof system, it forced firefighters to shift strategy to protect neighboring homes.

One dog was rescued from the fire, but two birds and a cat were lost. The homeowners were put in contact with the American Red Cross for assistance. The cause of the fire was undetermined and an investigation was to commence once the fire was out. One crew remained on the scene into Thursday morning, fighting hot spots that flared up throughout the night. Damage estimates are $100,000, the news release said. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was one of three in the city with two days.