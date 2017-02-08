Leader of Duluth schools vies for new job

He is one of six chosen for a first round of interviews for the superintendent post at the Elk River school district, which also covers Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman. The district has about 13,000 students, compared to Duluth's 8,600. Gronseth was expected to be interviewed this week, with finalist interviews set for next week.

Gronseth has led Duluth schools since 2012, and was previously assistant superintendent. A Duluth native, he's also been a teacher and an administrator in the district for about 20 years. In 2016 and 2015 he was a finalist for three other superintendent positions, one on the west coast, one in the Twin Cities area and one in Arkansas. The Duluth School Board approved a new three-year contract for him in December.

Other candidates for the Elk River position include Stephen Flisk, deputy chief of schools for the Minneapolis school district; Michael Funk, superintendent of Albert Lea schools; Brenda Lewis, assistant superintendent of the Rochester school district; Daniel Bittman, superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district and LaDarla Haws, superintendent of the Racine (Wis.) Unified school district.

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators puts the average tenure of a superintendent between five and six years.

The Elk River superintendent job is being filled in the interim by former Duluth schools operations director Bruce Watkins, who was also a longtime Proctor High School principal.

Gronseth said last spring that his interest in other communities wasn't because he didn't enjoy the work being done in Duluth schools, but because other opportunities were worth exploring. His time as superintendent in Duluth has been marked by an often sharply divided and contentious School Board, that in 2014 investigated one of its own members for allegedly shoving Gronseth at a high school graduation.