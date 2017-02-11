The site along South Staples Avenue near the town hall in the Douglas County community includes a warming shack, lighting and a smooth sheet of ice enticing young and old to reach for their skates.

"There's a lot of community pride in that project," said Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, who lives near the rink, which he called "exceptional."

Alisha Prendergast, who lives down the road from the rink, says there's always somebody on the ice.

"We've met a lot of nice neighbors," said Joyce Bickford of Parkland. "We didn't even know they were our neighbors."

It might be Milroy and his sons.

"Every time the boys get home from school they want to go down to the rink," Milroy said. "They have to do their homework first."

Other times, it's Olivia Prendergast, 8, practicing her hockey moves.

"She's super fast," Madison said.

It could be Terri Jicha, president of the Parkland Community Group, and her daughter Lillian, 4.

"It's been fantastic," Jicha said of the rink, which opened in mid-December.

Visitors can borrow a book from the shelf in the shack, a satellite of the town's Little Free Bookshelf, or rummage through the "give and get" box of donated skates for a pair that fits. They can sit on a newly-crafted bench to visit, or one that came from the old Washington School. There are chairs available for youngsters to push along the rink and a hockey net waiting in the snow beside the ice.

"The community's really stepped up, too, making sure the rink is cleared, the door stays shut," Jicha said.

The rink and shack are open seven days a week, unless warm weather causes a closure. Everyone is invited to use the facility.

Parkland residents of all ages gathered at the rink last week to share the story of how it came to be.

Everyone pointed to the Parkland Community Group, which formed in 2015. During their first few meetings, members asked residents what they wanted to see in town.

"The skating rink was No. 1," said Granquist, a founding member of the group. The town had a rink decades ago, but the shack burned and the area is now a tennis court.

Funding for the new warming shack, which cost under $7,000, came from a dozen sponsors and donors, from larger corporations to individual residents, and money raised at bi-annual craft shows the group hosted.

Light poles and lights were donated; the town landscaped the site. Members of the volunteer fire department dumped more than 30 loads of water on the spot to build it up.

A handful of local handymen — including Dave Bitner, Bob Granquist, Mike Middleton and David Friborg — built the shack. When the rink needs to be smoothed out, Mike Bickford pulls out the "Parkland Zamboni," which he built using a donated riding lawnmower.

The rink is just one of the Parkland Community Group's accomplishments.

"They've fostered a sense of community out here," Milroy said.

The group promotes annual events like the Halloween party, clean-up day and Winter Frolic. Members spearheaded projects like the rink, playground upgrades and a community garden that produced its first crop this summer.

"It's a dream come true," Granquist said. "We've had so many projects. Everyone's been so wonderful."

As the fire department, town and volunteer group worked together, they became stronger.

"The volunteer fire department has seen an increase in volunteers," Jicha said, mostly due to these shared activities. Prendergast estimated the department membership has tripled in the past two years.

Winter celebration

The new skating rink will be featured at the Parkland Winter Frolic, which takes place noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in and around the Parkland Town Hall, 6221 Veterans Drive, South Range. Everyone is invited to the free event. Visitors can enjoy snowshoe races, tractor rides, a bonfire with s'mores, cookies and hot cocoa, and a snowman contest. Inside activities include face painting, crafts, a coloring contest, family pictures and cookie frosting.

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ice rink and brief thank-you to the community members who made it a reality.

To keep track of the Parkland Community Group and area events, visit the Parkland Community Group (WI) Facebook page. Anyone interested in joining the group can attend a meeting, held at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Parkland Town Hall.