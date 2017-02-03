Human remains found at scene of fire near Cloquet

The Thursday night fire destroyed a home and garage at 3912 Highway 33, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Multiple fire departments responded to reports of the home fully engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies recovered human remains at the scene at about noon Friday. The sheriff's office said an autopsy will be performed at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to make a positive identification of the deceased. However, the female homeowner had not been located as of Friday evening, said Lt. Todd Abernathy of the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and remains under investigation.

The Industrial, Solway, Grand Lake, Culver, East Brevator and West Brevator fire departments responded to the scene.

The victim of the Thursday morning fire in Hermantown also had not yet been identified Friday pending further testing, but authorities said the remains likely are those of the 87-year-old woman who lived in the home on the 5300 block of West Arrowhead Road. Fire crews arrived at 3:17 a.m. Thursday to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The cause of that fire also has not yet been determined.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is involved in both investigations.

Abernathy encouraged residents to have their furnaces inspected annually and check that chimneys are free of debris or obstructions.

Residents should also be careful when using alternative heat sources in a room and ensure the heater is clear of items around it, he said. Residents also should have working carbon dioxide monitors and smoke detectors.