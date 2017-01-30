Redington, an Iditarod veteran from Wasilla, Alaska, left Grand Portage — 183 miles into the 373-mile marathon event — at 9:18 p.m., after a mandatory eight-hour layover. But he was down to just seven dogs in harness, according to the race website — most teams start with 14, and race rules require mushers to have at least six dogs to finish.

From Grand Portage, mushers follow a 53-mile leg to Skyport Lodge on Devil Track Lake near Grand Marais, en route to the finish line near Duluth. The top mushers should reach the finish early Wednesday.

Redington was the first to reach Grand Portage, at 1:02 p.m. Monday, followed by Matthew Schmidt of Grand Marais at 3:10 p.m. and four-time and defending Beargrease champion and Iditarod veteran Nathan Schroeder of Warba at 3:26 p.m.

Nine of the remaining 10 marathon mushers had reached Grand Portage as of 10 p.m. Monday. Two marathon mushers had dropped out as of Monday night — Scott Olsen of Cook and Amy Dionne of Madawaska, Maine.

Mid-distance race

In the 120-mile Beargrease mid-distance race, musher Martha Schouweiler of Irma, Wis., won her third straight title. She reached the finish at Trail Center, at 6:17 a.m. Monday, according to the race website; she’s the first musher to win that event more than twice.

She was followed 2 minutes later by Ross Fraboni of Duluth. Bruce Langmaid of Kearney, Ontario, was third, crossing the finish line at 7:01 a.m., and Mike Bestgen of St. Cloud (7:11 a.m.) was fourth.

Dusty Klaven of Togo took fifth place and Rita Wehseler of Tofte — both finished at 7:34 a.m., Klaven just three seconds ahead of Wehseler.

Rounding out the top 10 were Alex LaPlante of Duluth; Leanne Bergen of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; Mary Manning of Hovland and Nick Turman of Two Harbors.

Junior and rec races

Jim Ward of Duluth won the 38-mile Beargrease rec race, with Duluth's Ann Stead in second, according to race officials.

Jasper Johnston of Duluth won the 68-mile Beargrease junior race, crossing the finish line at Sawbill on Sunday night just a minute ahead of runner-up Julia Cross of Thunder Bay, according to the race website. Talia Martens of Brule was third.