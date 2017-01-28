Downtown Duluth library closing early on Tuesday
The Duluth Public Library's main branch will be closing early on Tuesday due to a planned power outage.
The downtown library will be closing its doors at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The library will resume with normal hours on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The branch libraries will be open normal hours Tuesday — the Mount Royal branch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the West Duluth branch from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information on hours and locations, call (218) 730-4200.