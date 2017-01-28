Bayfront rink reopens after warm-weather closure
The Bayfront Family Center and ice rink in Duluth was reopened Friday after being closed during the Northland's recent warm spell.
Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Bayfront is closed if wind chills reach 20 degrees below zero, or if warm weather creates standing water on the ice rink.
The outdoor ice rinks at Norton Park, Merritt Park and Lafayette Square in the city also are open to the public but are not staffed.