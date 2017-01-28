News Tribune journalists' work honored in statewide contest

Competing in the large daily newspaper division (circulations over 10,000), the News Tribune won the following awards:

Chuck Frederick, first place, Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award for "Work together to preserve iconic treasure," an editorial about Historic Old Central High School

Brady Slater, Lisa Kaczke, Bob King, Steve Kuchera and Andrew Krueger, first place, Local Breaking News Coverage for "Gloria Dei congregation resolute after fire guts sanctuary"

Brady Slater, first place, Sports Story for "A save for Duluth hockey," examining how the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association embraced change to combat falling participation

Brady Slater, first place, Business Story for "Soaring together," about Duluth's aviation industry

Sam Cook, first place, Columnist

News Tribune staff, first place, Sports Reporting

News Tribune staff, first place, Headline Writing

Jana Hollingsworth, second place, Human Interest Story for "Approaching death with humor," a profile of Ojibwe poet and author Jim Northrup

John Lundy, second place, Category X (The business of health care) for "'It's really blindsided us,'" stories on how some people were surprised by thousands of dollars of estate claims after signing up with MNsure

Louie St. George III, third place, Social Issues Story for "Parental power play," a story looking at parents' influence on youth sports coaches and teams.

Tom Olsen, third place, Investigative Reporting for “‘The message was not sent,’” a story examining how a man with a violent history saw few consequences after he violated probation — and killed someone a few months later.

News Tribune staff, third place, typography and design

The Cloquet Pine Journal and Lake County News-Chronicle, also members of Forum Communications, won awards in their respective divisions of weekly newspapers with 2,501-5,000 circulation and weekly newspapers with 1,501-2,500 circulation: