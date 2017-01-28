Search
    Bygones for Jan. 28, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 5:00 a.m.

    News Tribune, Jan. 28, 1977

    • The Minnesota Historical Society, the St. Louis County Historical Society, and the University of Minnesota have agreed to establish a Minnesota Historical Center at UMD. The university is to supply the library space, an archivist, and qualified personnel.
  • The Fidelity Building and other properties east of the Minnesota Power & Light Co. building in downtown Duluth have been officially condemned by Judge Donald E. Anderson. Demolition for the Lake Superior Plaza project is scheduled for late March or early April.

    • News Tribune, Jan. 28, 1997

    • A plan to widen Woodland Avenue and add a turn lane at the Clover Street intersection was voted down last night by the Duluth City Council. The vote pleased some residents who had pleaded with the council to reject the street widening.
    • The Duluth City Council voted 5-3 last night to grant a permit for a new women's shelter in the Lower Chester neighborhood. Construction on the site at 20th Avenue East and Seventh Street is expected to begin next year.
