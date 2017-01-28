Bygones for Jan. 28, 2017
News Tribune, Jan. 28, 1977
- The Minnesota Historical Society, the St. Louis County Historical Society, and the University of Minnesota have agreed to establish a Minnesota Historical Center at UMD. The university is to supply the library space, an archivist, and qualified personnel.
News Tribune, Jan. 28, 1997
- A plan to widen Woodland Avenue and add a turn lane at the Clover Street intersection was voted down last night by the Duluth City Council. The vote pleased some residents who had pleaded with the council to reject the street widening.
- The Duluth City Council voted 5-3 last night to grant a permit for a new women's shelter in the Lower Chester neighborhood. Construction on the site at 20th Avenue East and Seventh Street is expected to begin next year.