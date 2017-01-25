Bygones for Jan. 25, 2017
News Tribune, Jan. 25, 1977
- The St. Louis County Board yesterday unanimously supported the appointment of a government study commission to investigate the possible restructuring of county government. Any recommendations for change from the existing structure would be submitted to voters for approval.
News Tribune, Jan. 25, 1997
- Advanced Data-Comm Inc., an Iowa-based teleservices company, will bring nearly 200 full- and part-time jobs to Superior in the next 15 months. The company will occupy renovated space in the former Roth Bros. Department Store building on Tower Avenue.
- The Center for Reducing Rural Violence, which started in Grand Rapids two years ago, will be moving to a more central location in the state. The center's parent organization has decided to move the office because of high administrative costs.