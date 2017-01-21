Photos: People's Inaugural Event in Duluth

Musicians, poets, inspirational speakers and community groups and agencies took part in an evening of dancing and democracy. There wouldn't be protesting, organizers said ahead of the event - only celebrating.

"There are people who wanted to be more political and they're doing things in Washington, D.C., for more of an agenda," said Virgil Boehland of Duluth Area Move To Amend, a group that is working to reverse the Citizens United decision that granted corporate personhood and has led to infusions of corporate money into campaigns for political office. "This is more of a community event not aimed at any party, but aimed at groups working together. It's not anti-anything, it's pro-community."

The centerpiece of the evening was the recitation of an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America as "members of the beloved community" - a reference oft used by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.