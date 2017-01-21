Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Photos: People's Inaugural Event in Duluth

    By News Tribune Today at 1:23 a.m.
    Steven Antoine of North Dakota speaks at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth on Friday night about his experiences at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in the past year. Antoine spoke during the People's Inaugural Event, which featured a potluck supper, music, dance and speakers and was attended by at least 200 people. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com1 / 3
    Safa Muhawesh of Carlton talks with friends at her table at the People's Inaugural Event on Friday night. "It's a great even for community building," said Muhawesh. It was held to "inaugurate racial justice, economic justice, women’s equality, environmental protection, indigenous rights, religious diversity and inclusion of all" according to the program. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com2 / 3
    Bruce Woodman of Superior (foreground) selects items from the potluck supper at the People's Inaugural Event at Sacred Heart Music Center on Friday night. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com3 / 3

    A crowd gathered at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth on Friday evening for the People's Inaugural Event, coinciding with Friday's inauguration of the 45th president, Donald Trump, in Washington.

    Musicians, poets, inspirational speakers and community groups and agencies took part in an evening of dancing and democracy. There wouldn't be protesting, organizers said ahead of the event - only celebrating.

    "There are people who wanted to be more political and they're doing things in Washington, D.C., for more of an agenda," said Virgil Boehland of Duluth Area Move To Amend, a group that is working to reverse the Citizens United decision that granted corporate personhood and has led to infusions of corporate money into campaigns for political office. "This is more of a community event not aimed at any party, but aimed at groups working together. It's not anti-anything, it's pro-community."

    The centerpiece of the evening was the recitation of an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America as "members of the beloved community" - a reference oft used by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Explore related topics:NewsduluthCommunity
    Advertisement
    randomness