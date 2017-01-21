"Due to the rain, we feel the area where we planned to have the children run their sled dogs has become unsuitable and unsafe," race organizers announced early Saturday. "It breaks our hearts to cancel as we know how much the children were looking forward to their moment, and we will try to coordinate schedules so the event can happen soon."

The Beargrease's Cutest Puppy Contest still will take place as scheduled Saturday at the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth. The contest takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There's also a display of Beargrease race photos opening Sunday at the Great Lakes Aquarium, with a photographer's reception from 1-4 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

As for the main event -- the sled dog marathon scheduled to start Jan. 29 -- race organizers said Saturday that despite the recent warm weather, "we feel confident in the amount of packed snow on the trails we use. Snow depths along the trail go as deep as 24" in some places, and we've had our trail team out working for several days to put up the required signage. They reported heavy snow-pack most of the way."