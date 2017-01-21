Icy roads, sidewalks expected in Northland overnight

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service reported that up to a tenth of an inch of ice and 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible in the advisory area.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, the weather service said.

"Even if temperatures are above freezing, road temperatures are at or below freezing in many locations," the weather service reported. "The result will be extremely slippery roads, sidewalks and parking lots overnight and early Saturday."