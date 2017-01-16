Bygones for Jan. 16
News Tribune, Jan. 16, 1977
- Atlantic and Gullspang salmon will be planted in Northeastern Minnesota lakes as part of a research project, the state Department of Natural Resources announced yesterday. The salmon will be planted within the next two years in Lake Superior and four or five inland lakes.
News Tribune, Jan. 16, 1997
- Gov. Arne Carlson has ordered Minnesota's public primary and secondary schools to close today because of cold weather. In Northeastern Minnesota this morning, an expected low of 15 below combined with 30 mph winds should create wind chills of 40 to 60 below.
- The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is offering mortgage loans at a 4 percent interest rate to about 24 homebuyers in Superior. There are also special incentives for people interested in buying homes in the city's North End.