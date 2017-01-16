Matters of Record for Jan. 16, 2017

Michael D. Hughes, 30, Duluth, fleeing from a public officer, fined $50; obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Tylor R. Jennisch, 21, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation.

Daniel T. Kozlowski, 36, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Jessica M. Lightfeather, 32, Woodbury, Minn., first count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 2/15/13), 17 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 175 days in local confinement and $34,424 in restitution; first count of financial transaction card fraud, 180 days in local confinement and $525 in restitution; two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; third count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement and $10 in restitution - concurrent; second count aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 9/8/13), third count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 1/26/14), third count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 7/13/14), fourth count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle, second count of financial transaction card fraud, receiving stolen property and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Jeremy D. Mitzner, 30, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.

Deon H. Robinson, 19, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 31 days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program; domestic assault by strangulation and violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Preston F. Robinson, 21, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $500 and 45 days in local confinement, $250 and 43 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; trespassing - returning to property within one year and first count of giving false name or date-of-birth, 45 days in local confinement, 43 days stayed on one year of probation - per each count concurrent; disorderly conduct and second count of giving false name or date-of-birth, dismissed.

Wallace P. Warren, 51, Virginia, disturbance - disorderly conduct and assault, 90 days in local confinement - per each count; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Savilla M. Weaver, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Jan. 6

Scot R. Autio, 53, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Casey R. Behrman, 48, Sturgeon Lake, inattentive driving, fined $50.

James L. Berry, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, 30 days in local confinement.

Shannon M. Bissell, 33, Cloquet, first count of possession of a controlled substance, one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; second count of possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 113 days in local confinement - concurrent; driving while impaired, one year in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel - concurrent; giving a false name, 170 days in local confinement - concurrent.

Tracy A. Brink, 43, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Thomas E. Brown Jr., 57, Duluth, passing parked emergency vehicle - two lanes in same direction, fined $50.

Molly M. Caven, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Samantha A. Chiles, 20, Superior, misdemeanor theft violations, fined $350.

Tracy Clinton, 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense; assault and trespassing - returning to property within one year, dismissed.

Jack's Diary, Duluth, annual inspection required on commercial motor vehicles, fined $100; gross weight exceeds registered limit, dismissed.

Charles R. Gray, 35, Sinnett, Texas, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Shakira K. Gray, 27, St. Paul, disturbance - disorderly conduct and obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count.

Harold L. Jackson, 25, Chicago, chemical test refusal, driving while impaired, driving after revocation and open bottle violation - possession, dismissed.

Makayla R. Jackson, 19, Duluth, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Lisa A. Larson, 44, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year, nine months and 28 days of probation with conditions including $1,200 drug court fee, 38 days in local confinement and individual therapy; giving false name or date-of-birth, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; trespassing - private property, dismissed.

Chasity M. Lindquist, 37, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

James E.R. Morris, 46, no city listed, assault, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including two days in local confinement and a $50 fine; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting and disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Faith M. Palmer, 19, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Breanne M. Pedersen, 23, Duluth, no insurance and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Billy J. Siveny, 56, Proctor, gross weight exceeds registered limit and Minnesota annual inspection decal violation, dismissed.

Jennifer A. Vareberg, 34, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft ordinance, acquitted.

Sylvia M. Wilson, 39, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including one day of community work service.

Nicholas S. Yormie, 20, Brooklyn Park, Minn., driving 98 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.

Jan. 9

Jermaine T. Abney, 19, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, threats of violence and domestic assault, dismissed.

Cameron J. Anderson, 28, Hermantown, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including Ignition Interlock Program and $300 court costs.

Toni R. Backlund, 29, no city listed, giving peace officer false identification, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement.

Marilyn M. Bosto, 27, Cloquet, felony theft, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and giving peace officer false identification, 15 days in local confinement - per each count; possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, misdemeanor theft and illegal possession or sale of hypodermic syringe/needle, dismissed.

Louis A. Defoe, 32, Cloquet, theft of a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Patrick D. Dobson, 26, no city listed, first count of aiding and abetting assault, 27 months in prison; aiding and abetting false imprisonment, 15 months in prison - concurrent; aiding and abetting burglary, fined $50 and 21 months in prison - concurrent; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 30 days in local confinement - concurrent; second count of aiding and abetting assault and trespassing - returning to property within one year, dismissed.

Jermaine J. Fuller, 20, Duluth, driver must carry proof of insurance, fined $300, $100 stayed on one year of probation with conditions; possession of switchblade/metal knuckles, dismissed.

Charity H. Gallardo, 41, Saginaw, second count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Driving with Care Program; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Jamie A. Godbout, 27, Cloquet, assault (offense date 6/28/14), fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement; criminal damage to property (offense date 6/28/14), dismissed.

Thomas V. Gohman, 69, Big Lake, Minn., Minnesota annual inspection decal violation (trailer), fined $100.

Marie E. Houle, 46, Duluth, assault and domestic assault, dismissed.

Lamario D. Hubbard, 40, Superior, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring, Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; chemical test refusal, driving after revocation and possession of small amounts of marijuana, dismissed.

Shawnyea V. Ingram, 23, Eveleth, failure to transfer vehicle title and uninsured vehicle, fined $640 per each count concurrent; two counts of uninsured vehicle, fined $200 per each count; driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, fined $400 per each count.

Christopher D. Iverson, 27, Cloquet, careless driving and open bottle in vehicle (consume), dismissed.

Joseph A. Keough, 35, Cotton, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, imposition stayed on nine months of probation with conditions including a $500 fine.

Payton M. Lafont, 22, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $237 in restitution; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no trespassing; trespassing - returning to property within one year, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft of services, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $72 in restitution - concurrent; felony theft, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; misdemeanor theft, trespassing - building or dwelling and two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Kyle W. Lagerstrom, 28, Thief River Falls, Minn., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 317 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring, driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Jayson Laguer-Navas, 27, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including counseling and 40 hours of community work service.

Patrick B. P. LeGarde, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 82 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Driving with Care Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving after suspension, dismissed.

Kaylie A. Maki, 27, International Falls, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and one year in local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact panel and 60 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Krista K. Mannino, 31, no city listed, collector plates - cancelled/stolen/revoked plates, fined $300.

Nicholas D. McGee, 45, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense date 1/14/14), continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Matthew G. Michaud, 33, Duluth, trespassing (returning to property), fined $50 and 120 days in local confinement, 117 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and possession of stolen property, dismissed.

Sean M. Rees, 32, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Sandi M. Schoenrock, 55, Sturgeon Lake, driving while impaired - operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 179 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Driving with Care Program; driving while impaired and open bottle, dismissed.

Robert L. Uffman, 44, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 100 days in local confinement, Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program and $1,473 in restitution; domestic assault by strangulation, dismissed.

Derrick X. Wade, 39, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program.

Donovan D. Wait, 30, Duluth, second count of possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including six months in local confinement; first count of possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Deandre M. White, 24, Cloquet, marijuana in vehicle, fined $50.

Tyrell O. Wilberg, 34, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Jan. 10

Deandre M. Birgans, 26, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer other than in a motor vehicle, fined $100.

Devon M. Bowser, 32, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Antonio D. Burch, 31, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program.

Roy J. Defoe Jr., 59, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 93 months in prison.

Tiara N. Fairs, 28, Duluth, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Rory E. Freeman, 19, Duluth, marijuana in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Scott R. Gillespie, 65, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $200.

Jeff S. Gray, 36, Hibbing, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one with condition of no same or similar offense.

Terry L. Gums, 59, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, adjudication stayed on condition of no same or similar offense.

Robert C. Holtz, 20, Meadowlands, weapon violation - possession of switchblade/metal knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 - per each count concurrent; possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Mitchell L. Johnson, 20, Cadott, Wis., underage consumption, fined $100.

Randall A. Kashieh, 52, Ironwood, Mich., driving after suspension, dismissed.

Rebecca K. Kohn, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 179 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Tyrone L. Land aka Dendy, 26, St. Louis Park, Minn., threats of violence, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions; interfering with an emergency call, dismissed.

Joshua R. Lemke, 20, Barnum, no insurance, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Dale J. Mikolich, 26, Proctor, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Aaron L. Newberry, 33, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 179 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving wrong way on a one-way street, dismissed.

Chloe M. Olejar, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Charles O. Omary Jr., 36, Superior, exposing another to methamphetamine activity, fined $50 and 17 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program; interfering with an emergency call, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 206 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program - concurrent; domestic assault, 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; trespassing - returning to property within one year and theft violations, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; domestic abuse - violation of a no contact order and driving after revocation, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; domestic assault by strangulation, trespassing and child endangerment, dismissed.

Caden N. Opland, 18, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including two days of community work service.

Daniel R. Pursi, 46, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Courtney M. Reiswig, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions; domestic assault, dismissed.

Nathan D. Robison, 41, Superior, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 41 days in local confinement.

Alisha E. Rocklin, 43, Duluth, illegal use of license plates - not issued to that vehicle and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count.

Phynix S. Rodel, 19, Grand Forks, N.D., possession of drug paraphernalia, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including two days of community work service.

Carissa R. Rohlinger-Czarneski, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000, 90 days in local confinement and one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Sherri L. Timmerman, 41, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 364 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Zachery T. Tjaden, 22, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $200 and 20 days in local confinement, 18 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jan. 11

Whitney K. Anderson, 45, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Sophia R. Capelle, 18, Cedarburg, Wis., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Alexis S. Crom, 19, Hermantown, misdemeanor theft of services, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; offering a forged check, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and four days in local confinement - concurrent; check forgery and possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, dismissed.

Claurice M. Dickenson, 20, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Jacob S. Erickson, 23, Superior, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including completing a 10-page report within 60 days and submit to court.

William M. Graham, 22, Trego, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and two days in local confinement; possession of marijuana in vehicle, dismissed.

Kwon L. Gullie, 33, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 35 days in local confinement and domestic abuse counseling/treatment.

Colleen A. Havron, 54, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and driver improvement clinic; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Mark N. Hernandez, 55, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and driver improvement clinic; driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Justin D. Jakubek, 34, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Cryssa S. Lightfeather, 19, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Jessica M. Lightfeather, 32, Isanti, Minn., two counts of driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Andre C. Oliver, 24, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Kenneth S. Peterson, 44, Meadowlands, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $1,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Andrew N. Pletcher, 29, Duluth, felony theft, dismissed.

Bethany S. Scharfe, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Driving with Care Program; driving while impaired, dismissed.

James A. Siewert, 25, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Samuel H. Statt, 21, White Bear Lake, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Tyler A. Sweeney, 20, Cromwell, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 173 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, underage consumption, driving after revocation and driving 87 mph in a 55 mph zone, dismissed.

Jan. 12

Darrick D. Barnhill, 42, Duluth, obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Daniel J. Bohnenstingel, 19, Apple Valley, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Gherasim Borta, 24, Federal Way, Wash., failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Ryan M. Glenn, 30, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Jami L. Goodwin, 32, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $50 prosecution costs.

Bonnie B. Grew, 52, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Pride G. Jager, 37, Duluth, three counts of driving failed to stop for accident to property, fined $500 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, dismissed.

Derek P. Johnson, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Ebony N. Johnson, 33, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $300 and 60 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Skye M. Kobs, 29, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; assault, dismissed.

Sarah J. Mandoli, 25, Brainerd, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Kimberly A. Moreno, 50, Duluth, trespassing - business, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Nykolas A. Nykanen, 23, Wrenshall, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Michael A. Padilla, 24, Duluth, driving 67 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

Scott J. Pierce, 24, Superior, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Kathleen M. Prescott, 54, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $600 and 60 days in local confinement, $550 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Seth A. Raisch, 32, Bemidji, pharmacy - legend drugs - procure/possess/control by deceit, 30 days in local confinement.

Brian L. Saice, 33, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, $150 and 85 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Ryan J. Torkelson, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Todd E. Tormanen, 29, Cloquet, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

David R. Walker, 43, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Dang Xiong, 48, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 11/16/06), dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.