Bygones for Jan. 13
News Tribune, Jan. 13, 1977
- A state evaluation of the chemical dependency treatment program at Moose Lake State Hospital has been requested by the program's citizen advisory board. The board has overruled hospital administration in seeking an independent review of problems reported within the alcohol and drug treatment wards.
News Tribune, Jan. 13, 1997
- The smallest field ever to start the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon grew even smaller before yesterday's start at Duluth's Ordean Stadium. Word was received that Cliff Roberson, expected to be a contender, was stuck in a blizzard in the Dakotas.
- City of Duluth crews should finish today repairing a gas-line break that disrupted service to more than 1,000 customers over the weekend. City officials are calling it the most serious gas line break since the 1970s.