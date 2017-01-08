“I really believe in giving back to my community,” Johnson said, talking over her shoulder on a narrow path, “and youth are our best investment.”

She turned for emphasis.

“Plus, I like to have fun.”

It was almost 10 years ago that Johnson first took Liberty Bergren to Enger Tower — sharing with all of Duluth below them their introduction to what it was like to be a mentor and mentee, respectively.

They make Enger Tower an annual thing now. Strolling with their hands stuffed into coat pockets, the duo made their way to the top of the tower late in November.

Having been introduced through the YMCA-operated Mentor Duluth, the bond between them is purely organic now. Walking tightly together against a chilly wind, they radiate a unique connection — a child/adult bond with no room for interference.

“We don’t keep secrets,” Johnson said.

“Totally,” added Bergren, of Hermantown. “We’ve been like rocks for each other.”

The pair have been through the crucible of Bergren’s youth — both alluding to hardships endured while she grew up in what is for Bergren a single-parent family.

“She’s always been there for me,” said the high school sophomore while dipping her head into a dab of Johnson. “She’s my best friend — the person I go to if anything happens.”

They go to plays and downhill ski together. An academic advisor working at Lake Superior College, Johnson is good for motivation and long-view advice, but would just as easily share a quiet bowl of soup with Bergren.

One time, while stand-up paddle boarding off the bayside of Park Point, a wind stronger than the one on this day kicked up and blew them across the bay on increasing waves to Superior’s Barker’s Island. Johnson handled the being-stranded part and the two made it back to Duluth OK. But the incident scared Bergren off paddle boards — at least for now, she said.

The visceral fear of that adventure, though, formed a memory they won’t soon forget.

“It started out perfectly calm,” Johnson said, still amazed by the instantaneous shift.

This Christmas, like she always does, Johnson, 59, picked an angel off of a charitable tree and bought a gift for the child named on the ornament.

She picked a 15-year-old angel this year, because, she said, “I always pick somebody the same age as Libby.”

In the Twin Ports, where a waiting list of roughly 175 exists at basically all times, children can wait six months or even six years before being matched to a mentor. It depends on the chance amount of time it takes until the right adult mentor comes along.

“Teenage boys can wait three, four, five years,” said Salisa Hochstetler, program coordinator at Mentor Superior. “It’s very hard.”

In the Harbor Highlands area of Duluth, a piece of the Central Hillside tucked between Mesaba Avenue and Central Entrance, there is a Duluth Area Family YMCA center where a person might not recognize it. The two-story facility includes a half-gymnasium but was built to match the delightfully painted townhouses that surround it.

Inside the Harbor Highlands YMCA are the headquarters of Mentor Duluth — a singular program in the city with origins dating back 75 years to when mentors began to fill vital roles stateside as men and some women went off in service of World War II.

At her desk, Mentor Duluth Director Callie Ronstrom produced a two-page 2015 agency report that said there were 485 Twin Ports children in need of mentors with 337 people registered to serve that purpose. Of the mentors, 70 percent were women and most of the total number were under 39 years old. The figures represent a shortage of both men and experienced adults. People old enough to have parented children make for some of the strongest mentors, Ronstrom said.

At any given time there are roughly 275 children in the Twin Ports who are matched with adult mentors — a number short of the full roster of mentors because good matches are important, requiring some amount of lining up in the areas of “personality, interests, goals, values and beliefs,” Ronstrom said. “Because when you match people with conflicting worldviews they’re not going to get along together.”

Local agencies say waiting lists are almost an inherent part of the equation when it comes to matching children with mentors.

“It’s pretty common,” Hochstetler said. “The highest we’ve had recently was 35 and that’s pretty normal for (my) one-person caseload.”

Hochstetler said the average wait for a boy in Superior to land a mentor is “normally two years.”

In Cloquet, where peer mentors ages 16 and older are also considered for matches, the REACH Mentoring Program currently has 20 total matches and a waiting list 40 long of children all 8 and older — a program requirement.

“We’ve never had it to where we’re matched up and not had a waiting list,” said Dakota Koski, executive director of the 15-year-old program — the only one in Carlton County.

Were waiting lists not so swollen, the Mentor Duluth and Superior programs would reach more children more efficiently, Ronstrom said.

“If the waiting lists were ever eliminated,” she said, “we would have even more families enrolling.”

To that end, the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation granted the YMCA program $150,000 in 2016, for use to expand mentorship opportunities.

In doing so, the Community Foundation cited the profound impact adding meaningful involvement from one additional caring person in the life of a young person can have.

“This really strikes a nerve in our community,” said Jim Zastrow, chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, during a conversation about what the foundation calls the Opportunity Gap. The growing divide among the haves and the have-nots risks leaving a generation or more of children behind, he said. The foundation believes the Opportunity Gap is a threat to the greater community’s prosperity, and in 2016 it awarded $1.5 million in grants aimed at organizations tackling the issue. Of that, $150,000 went to enhancing the YMCA’s mentoring programs in the Twin Ports.

“The more people hear about the stories of families that could make use of mentoring programs,” Zastrow said, “the more and more people will volunteer. It is a time commitment, but it’s so rewarding for the mentor and mentee.”

The chasm between too few and enough mentors can only be bridged one at a time. It is sometimes the case that those who come to mentoring do so full-circle.

Tom Cartier, 66, is a good example for having been involved in what is one of Duluth’s truly hall-of-fame mentorships.

Retired and his children now running the eponymous insurance agency he started, Cartier was delighted to talk to the News Tribune about his experience first as a mentee and then as a mentor.

“It’s interesting for me having been on both sides of it,” he said. “In 1956, my father passed away and it left my mother, who was 36 at the time, with seven kids. I was 6 at the time he died at 41. I was 8 years old, then, when that old purple station wagon pulled up to my house.”

Ole Haugsrud, Duluth football legend and one-time part-owner of the Minnesota Vikings, stepped out of the car opposite his wife, Margaret, beginning a lasting relationship with Cartier. Haugsrud called Cartier every Wednesday night for years, made him a ball boy at Vikings training camp, drove and enrolled him at Bemidji State, fronted part of the business start-up that Cartier paid back, and served with his wife as the grandparents at Cartier’s wedding.

Cartier’s dad had done some odd jobs for Haugsrud.

“Ole Haugsrud didn’t have any kids and had a lot going on, but he still found time,” Cartier said. “He was an athlete and I loved sports. We built a relationship that lasted until I was 36 and a pallbearer at his funeral.”

Cartier later met his mentee when the boy was 6. He’s had a tough life and is a young man now, settled momentarily after having bounced around the job market. One day when the boy was young and asked where cars came from, Cartier took him up to the Iron Range and, starting at a mining pit, followed the train tracks down to the Duluth-Superior port, discussing the iron ore, steel and automobile industries with growing mutual fascination all the way down.

“The thing I couldn’t change was the dysfunctional environment,” Cartier said. “I couldn’t be with him 24/7. My thing was I grew up around sports — teammates and coaches — and I constantly had good influences.”

A late November meeting of the Mentor Duluth parent advisory council featured a host of women gathered around a table at the Harbor Highlands YMCA. And while the demographic emphasized the shortage of male involvement, it also served to show how the program is putting to use its latest grant funding.

By bringing parents more closely into the fold, the goal is to develop a tighter community with networks yielding new mentor references and program-building ideas.

Save for one woman in each of the following categories, the five parents gathered around the table were single parents and they each had multiple children signed up in the mentoring program.

Several of their children were matched up already and the parental reviews were prevailingly positive. But some of their children continued to wait and the mothers felt comfortable enough to talk about it.

Shannon RedBrook said the relatively short six-month wait had a profound effect on her son.

“He actually felt forgotten,” she said, describing how the boy struggled to watch siblings leave for fun adventures.

“My son is 11 and he waited five years,” Erica Guy said, “and it was difficult in my book.”

Ronstrom validated their experiences.

“We’re not OK with the waiting list, either,” she said.

The ensuing roundtable discussion revealed that the mothers juggled jobs and busy schedules outside of work to go along with cooking, laundry and housework. One of the toughest things for the collective to manage was providing quality 1:1 time to any single one of their children.

Even with pitfalls like waiting lists and the occasional unreliable mentor, the women gave their wholehearted endorsement of the program.

Tamikka Edwards’ son got to be friends with his mentor’s entire family, bonding with his mentor’s sons the same age as he was.

“I think it’s great,” Edwards said of the postcards her son receives and role models he’s collected along the way.

Kameron Peak agreed that the same was true in her family’s case, adding, “It’s good for our children to see two-parent families. As single parents, we can’t show them that.”

April Guy’s 15-year-old son bonds with his mentor over science fiction.

“I am not a comic book person,” she said.

Her daughter has a mentor who is a regular at the family’s home and is teaching the 9-year-old how to be a balanced young lady.

“She’s the perfect match,” April Guy said. “She’s teaching my daughter how to be respectful and humble. She is amazing.”

When asked if she fears her daughter’s mentor will become too great of an influence, Guy brushed off the notion.

“If she is more powerful than me, then ‘kudos’ to her,” she said. “If she can teach her more than me? I’m all about that.”

The mothers collectively bristle at a stigma that says mentoring lets others raise their children for them. Instead, the mothers believe they’re giving their children a gift by allowing them to meet new people and experience things that wouldn’t otherwise be on the table.

Peak had to meet her son’s 67-year-old mentor twice before she let him met her son. She balked at first at the 56-year age difference. But they’ve bonded over the outdoors and lunches at Olive Garden, and her son’s idle afternoons have turned to passing out in bed at the end of a long day.

“He’s chopped wood, seen his first dead deer and is talking about going bow hunting,” Peak said. “He’s never chopped wood before in his life. And when his mentor brings my son home, he’s tired. You cannot beat that.”

Mentor Duluth requires that mentors spend eight to 12 hours per month with their mentees for a commitment of at least one year. Most of the mentoring pairs talked about at the parent advisory meeting met more intensely and have lasted longer than a year.

“I love that there’s a person in my child’s life that cares about them like I do,” Guy said.

“Preach,” Peak said — the pizza at the center of the table long gone cold.