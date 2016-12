Fireworks explode in sky bursts beyond the Bentleyville tree in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Monday evening, marking the attraction’s last day this year. With two hours left before the gates closed, founder Nathan Bentley was projecting that a few more than 292,000 people would visit Bentleyville this year, up from 267,000 in 2015. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

1 / 3