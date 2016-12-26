Prom for people with special needs coming to the Northland

“I’ll probably touch up mine with some hair gel,” said Nick Brunfelt, a sophomore.

The classmates met with the News Tribune to help drum up interest for the coming event, which is in the process of accepting participants and volunteers.

Set for Feb. 10 at Proctor High School, the event, called “Night to Shine,” will coincide with similar proms being held the same day across the globe.

Augustana Lutheran Church received an $8,500 grant from the Tim Tebow Foundation to host the prom.

Started in 2015 with 44 churches by the foundation belonging to the popular football player, the 2017 event is anticipated to include 375 “Night to Shine” proms.

“He’s been known to stop in at one or two every year,” said event coordinator Mollie Haag of Tebow.

While Proctor is the nexus for planning, the prom is open to people with special needs from across the Northland and is not restricted to high schoolers, either. People with special needs ages 14 and older are eligible to attend. Proctor High School special education teacher Danielle Wines explained why the event is open to adults.

“For a lot of people high school wasn’t inclusive enough for them to participate in their proms,” Wines said. “This event is about celebrating all people with special needs and the unique qualities that make them who they are.”

Stelman and Brunfelt both recalled a sixth-grade dance that meant a lot to them and say they’re not shy about attending any of the high school dances, either. But there was something about “Night to Shine” that appealed to them immediately.

“I thought it was a good idea,” Brunfelt said.

“When I heard about this one, I was excited to go,” said Stelman, who already picked out a dress from among an array of donated dresses being collected by organizers.

When asked about risking the appearance of sheltering people with special needs in an era that has seen progress on greater inclusion, Haag, a Proctor High School paraprofessional, brushed off the notion by saying it’s intended to accentuate the students’ experience.

“This is an event that’s going to allow them to be comfortable to express themselves in ways they don’t have to fear other people looking at them differently,” she said, adding there is nothing restricting the school-age participants from attending other school dances.

Additionally, the event will feature a quiet room and other nods to special needs of the participants, including a wealth of on-site volunteer support.

Planning the event has been several months in the making — since Wines first asked Haag to pitch the idea to Augustana Church, home to a small congregation along Midway Road. Haag belongs to the church and said it has always been considerate of people with special needs. It jumped at the chance to sponsor the event, she said.

“I like to bill it as a small church with a big heart,” Haag said.

Beth Adams, chairwoman of the “Night to Shine” committee, is also a paraprofessional at Proctor. She compared the planning process to a hybrid between making a prom and an all-night grad party in that there will be more than dancing on the list of activities.

She described an event that will include limousine service, a red-carpet entrance, formal meal, a caricaturist and formal photographer, mini-golf, karaoke and more.

“A lot of the high schoolers have already said they’re excited to come and line the red carpet,” Adams said.

The organizers are planning for 200 attendees and already have responses from as far away as Chisholm, Two Harbors and Cromwell. They’re hoping the prom will be the first of many to come. Already brimming with key volunteers, they say they still need to get a hairstylist or two who could touch up participants’ hair when they arrive.

There is no cost to the participants, who will all receive either a crown or tiara.

The DJ is already under strict orders to play the “Chicken Dance” and “Hokey Pokey.” But Brunfelt already had a request: “We could Whip/Nae Nae,” he said.

“If I had one dance,” Stelman added, “it’d be the Electric Slide.”

For more information

To register for the Night to Shine, visit augustanaduluth.com

To volunteer, contact dwines@proctor.k12.mn.us.