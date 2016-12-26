Bygones for Dec. 27
News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1976
- The number of divorces each year in St. Louis County has more than doubled since 1966, county officials reported yesterday. Professionals in family counseling blame the increase on the pressures from a rapidly changing society and on changes in Minnesota divorce law.
News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1996
- There were no injuries yesterday evening when fire heavily damaged a home at 1221 E. 10th St. in Duluth’s Chester Park neighborhood. Firefighters working in 10-below temperatures were able to keep the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes.
- Remodeling of the commissioners’ offices in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth is causing some controversy. Outgoing Commissioner Martin Lepak said the change will limit public access because the door to the commissioners’ office area will now be locked.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.