Bygones for Dec. 27

Mary Kay Schroeder, the new director of the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department, will begin work on Nov. 22. Schroeder, who succeeds Harry Nash in the job, grew up in Duluth and is a graduate of the College of St. Scholastica.

News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1996

There were no injuries yesterday evening when fire heavily damaged a home at 1221 E. 10th St. in Duluth’s Chester Park neighborhood. Firefighters working in 10-below temperatures were able to keep the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes.

Remodeling of the commissioners’ offices in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth is causing some controversy. Outgoing Commissioner Martin Lepak said the change will limit public access because the door to the commissioners’ office area will now be locked.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.