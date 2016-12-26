Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bygones for Dec. 27

    By David Ouse on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.

    News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1976

    • The number of divorces each year in St. Louis County has more than doubled since 1966, county officials reported yesterday. Professionals in family counseling blame the increase on the pressures from a rapidly changing society and on changes in Minnesota divorce law.
  • Mary Kay Schroeder, the new director of the Duluth Parks and Recreation Department, will begin work on Nov. 22. Schroeder, who succeeds Harry Nash in the job, grew up in Duluth and is a graduate of the College of St. Scholastica.

    • News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1996

    • There were no injuries yesterday evening when fire heavily damaged a home at 1221 E. 10th St. in Duluth’s Chester Park neighborhood. Firefighters working in 10-below temperatures were able to keep the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes.
    • Remodeling of the commissioners’ offices in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth is causing some controversy. Outgoing Commissioner Martin Lepak said the change will limit public access because the door to the commissioners’ office area will now be locked.

    Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

    Explore related topics:Newsbygonesnews
    Advertisement
    randomness