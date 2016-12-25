Bygones for Dec. 26
News Tribune, Dec. 26, 1976
- The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act and the Duluth City Council’s anti-smoking ordinance, both passed in 1975, make smoking illegal in some public places. But Duluth police say they have difficulty enforcing the laws because they don’t often witness the violations.
News Tribune, Dec. 26, 1996
- The official temperature in Embarrass yesterday morning was a record-breaking minus 39, making it the coldest Christmas for the town in more than a century. Duluth yesterday recorded a low of 23 below and a high of 7 below.
- Sixteen Proctor High School students — 15 boys and one girl — are learning construction skills by building a house in the school’s parking lot. Two Proctor teachers who will marry in June plan to buy the house and move it to a lot in town.
