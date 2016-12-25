Bygones for Dec. 26

Last week, President-elect Jimmy Carter named Roseau native Bob Bergland as his secretary of agriculture. Bergland hopes to send more surplus crops to needy countries as food relief, which could benefit Duluth because much of the surplus goes through the port.

News Tribune, Dec. 26, 1996

The official temperature in Embarrass yesterday morning was a record-breaking minus 39, making it the coldest Christmas for the town in more than a century. Duluth yesterday recorded a low of 23 below and a high of 7 below.

Sixteen Proctor High School students — 15 boys and one girl — are learning construction skills by building a house in the school’s parking lot. Two Proctor teachers who will marry in June plan to buy the house and move it to a lot in town.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.