Shipping traffic for Dec. 26
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Morning: James R. Barker, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Afternoon: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Evening: Philip R. Clarke, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.