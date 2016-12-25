Shipping traffic for Dec. 26

Superior entry

No traffic expected

Two Harbors

Morning: James R. Barker, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Afternoon: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Evening: Philip R. Clarke, arriving to load iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.