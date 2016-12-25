Search
    Shipping traffic for Dec. 26

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, shown arriving in Duluth in 2012, is scheduled to arrive in port this morning to load iron ore pellets. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Morning: James R. Barker, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Afternoon: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Evening: Philip R. Clarke, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

