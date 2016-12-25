Search
    BBC: Singer George Michael dead at age 53

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:28 p.m.
    British singer George Michael performs on stage during his concert at Czech State Opera House as a part of "Symphonica: The Orchestral Tour" in Prague August 22, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

    LOS ANGELES -- George Michael, the pop artist and former member of the group Wham!, has died at the age of 53.

    The singer "passed away peacefully at his home," according to a statement from his publicist provided to the BBC.

    "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read the statement.

    "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

    Check back for updates.

