Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Shipping traffic for Dec. 25

    By News Tribune on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:00 p.m.
    The Roger Blough, shown arriving at CN Two Harbors in January 2015, is set to leave Two Harbors this morning with iron ore pellets. (Photo by Paul Scinocca)

    Today

    Duluth & SUPERIOR ENTRIES

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets; Edgar B. Speer, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening, loaded with

    Evening: Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

    Explore related topics:NewsShippingnewsduluthsuperiorTwo HarborsLake Superior
    Advertisement
    randomness