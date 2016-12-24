Search
    Astro Bob blog: Pan-STARRS Releases ‘Census of the Universe’ to the World

    By Bob King Today at 9:55 a.m.
    A half a million exposures of the night sky taken over a period of 4 years netted more than 3 billion objects anyone can now view on your home computer. Read post here.
