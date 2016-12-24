Holidays highlight the wait for 312th's return

“It seems like time is sort of going by. We’re already at the end of December, but it’s still slow,” said Anderson, a Cloquet resident whose husband, Tim, is deployed with the 312th.

Families spread across the Midwest are missing a soldier at home this holiday season as more than 100 members of the 312th, based on Park Point, are serving in Kuwait. The 312th left Duluth in April for a deployment that is expected to last a year.

It’s a tough time for military families, but many parents with a spouse deployed with the 312th are trying to keep it upbeat for the kids, said Anderson, who is the 312th’s Family Readiness Group leader.

“It’s a hard time for us. A lot of us just wanted to fast-forward, but a lot of us have kids and we can’t do that. We’re just doing it for the kids and we’re just going to do what we normally do,” she said. “Santa will come, they’ll open their presents in the morning and we’ll just keep it that way. A lot of us, that’s what we’re doing, we’re just doing it for the kids. We’re just not feeling it.”

For Anderson, she’s planning to spend today sledding with her son and daughter. Other 312th families are visiting relatives instead of hosting holidays at their houses, she said. Preparing for the holidays has provided some challenges in completing tasks that parents usually do together, but now spouses at home find themselves doing it on their own. Anderson said she found herself running from her car to the house with gifts before her kids could see them.

“Even wrapping gifts, like Santa gifts, usually somebody is there to distract the kids so you can do it. Even when they’re sleeping, they could come downstairs, like when am I going to do this?” she said. “It’s going to be so much easier when they’re home, to do that stuff and even morning routines.”

The 312th soldiers had a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, stuffing, pie and cake. The 312th is together in Kuwait right now, but various groups within the 312th have had missions elsewhere during the deployment, she said. About 20 soldiers are still in Duluth as a rear detachment.

At home on Thanksgiving, Anderson said, “I kept myself busy, and it was fine, but you know there’s an empty place and there’s more-than-usual leftovers.”

So far in the deployment, the families have been doing well, Anderson said. She added, “For the most part, everyone is doing just fine. You have to, life is going to go on.”

There’s been a few deaths of family members at home. At least eight babies have been born — the last baby due during the deployment was born earlier this month — and most of the fathers were able to return for a few days. Some of the babies are a second or third child, but some are a first child, Anderson said, adding, “It’s hard because you want to enjoy all those first moments.”

The 312th also missed the first day of school, including Anderson’s husband missing their daughter’s first day of kindergarten.

“That was kind of hard because he wasn’t able to see her get on the bus and do all that stuff, but pictures were sent. A lot of the other guys had kids who were starting school, so I’m sure they were like, ‘Oh, I missed getting them on the bus,’ ” she said.

The 312th has a Facebook group where families can communicate between each other and the unit, which has been working out well, Anderson said. She said she posts about events, but it’s difficult because some of the families are living outside Minnesota. The unit had a Christmas party in Duluth for the families, and 1,200 toys were donated by Dollar Tree to give to the children whose families were able to attend.

“It’s hard because a lot of the families are in Illinois or they’re in Michigan, they’re down in Wisconsin. I post it so everybody can come, but only some can,” she said.

Communication between the soldiers and families at home has been going well, but is challenging sometimes, especially with a nine-hour time difference.

“Some days you get a ‘hi’ and other days you can talk for a little bit,” she said. “Or it’s a ‘good morning’ and you’re like, ‘I’m going to bed; it’s not morning.’ ”

The 312th families have also attended Yellow Ribbon events. The most recent was in September in the Twin Cities, which many out-of-state families were able to attend, and focused on preparing for the soldiers to return home, including mental health signs to look for as the soldiers re-acclimate into home life.

“It’s something to think about, but it also scares you, like are they going to be different? I suppose anybody’s going to be different after a year, even me,” Anderson said. “I’ve probably changed because I’ve had to do things all on my own for a year. I know my kids have changed.”