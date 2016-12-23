A winter storm is on its way, and as of now it appears the storm system will start as light snow late on Christmas morning before mixing with and changing over to a wintry mix and rain later in the afternoon. Significant icing is possible, with up to a quarter of an inch in the Twin Ports, and winds will ramp up quickly throughout the day. Then, precipitation is expected to change back to snow early Monday morning before coming to an end in the early afternoon.