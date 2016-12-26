Storm leaves mess of ice, slush across Northland

While some northern areas received several inches of new snow, it was sleet and rain that froze when it hit the ground that caused most problems in the Twin Ports area. That left a glaze of ice on many sidewalks and side streets and even some major highways, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation listing nearly all roads as fully or partially snow- or ice-covered into the evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to multiple cars off the road Monday, including two serious rollovers on Highway 53 north of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation also reported several spinouts on Interstate 35 south of Duluth. No fatalities were reported.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported up to 2 inches of sleet/ice/snow slush buildup in some areas from Moose Lake through Duluth to Two Harbors, with more than 4 inches of snow in several areas of Cook County.

There were some reports of limbs down on power lines under the weight of ice and buffeted by winds gusting to 40 mph. Minnesota Power reported a handful of small outages early Monday with the largest one near Moose Lake affecting about 861 customers for several hours. Lake Country Power also reported several small outages in its rural service areas.

The Weather Service posted a gale warning for Lake Superior with winds to 50 knots and waves to 14 feet into the evening. After Duluth reported wind gusts to 51 mph from the east Christmas night, winds switched to the southwest and gusted as high as 43 mph on Monday.

In North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota, roads remained clogged with snow and blowing snow into the evening Monday with blizzard conditions and officials urging no travel.

Low temperatures this morning will dip into the single digits across the Northland with highs today only in the teens under partly sunny skies. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday will be back into the 20s with some light snow possible but no major snow in the forecast.