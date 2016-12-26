Snow will continue today, winter storm warning until 5 p.m.

Many roads and highways continued to be covered in snow, sleet and ice and very slippery, and a winter storm warning remains posted for much of Northeastern Minnesota until 5 p.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northwestern Wisconsin.

Up to an inch of new snow could fall today and temperatures will drop during the day to about 20 degrees by 5 p.m. Winds were gusting to near 40 mph and blowing snow back onto roadways.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reports more than 4 inches of snow has fallen in Grand Marais and Lutsen overnight. But in many areas it was mostly sleet and ice, with 2.7 inches of sleet on the ground in Two Harbors, 2 inches in Cloquet and 1.6 inches at the Weather Service office in Hermantown.

State, county and city road crews were out in force this morning but plows and salt were still having a hard time getting down to bare pavement. Interstate 35 between Cloquet and Duluth was plowed and salted but still showed patches of ice.

MNDOT reports many roads in Northeastern Minnesota as either completely snow and ice covered or partially covered. MNDOT video cameras show several vehicles in the ditch and glazed roads. No fatal accidents had been reported in the Northland as of 2 p.m. today but the Minnesota State Patrol responded to two serious rollover accidents on U.S. Highway 53, the first near the Anchor Lake Rest Area about 1 p.m. today and another near Cotton just after 2 p.m.

There were some reports of limbs down on powerlines under the weight of ice and buffeted by winds gusting to 40 mph. Minnesota Power reported a handful of small outages as of 10 a.m. today with the largest one near Moose Lake affecting about 861 customers. Power was expected to be restored there by noon. Lake Country Power also reported several small outages this morning in its rural service areas.

In Northwestern Minnesota, officials said no travel is advised on U.S. Highway 2 from Bagley to Grand Forks, N.D., as blizzard conditions socked much of the Red River Valley Sunday night into Monday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation also has posted no-travel advisories and have closed Highway 2, as well as Interstate 29 and Interstate 94 in that state.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits across the Northland with highs Tuesday only in the teens. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday will be back into the 20s with no major snow in the forecast.

Minnesota road conditions are updated online at hb.511mn.org.